Poignant project helps next generation of Padiham to remember those who gave their lives in world conflicts

A touching project that remembers the thousands of soldiers who gave their lives in World War One is making sure that the young generation in Padiham will never forget their sacrifice.

There But Not There is a series of silhouettes of soldiers that have gone on display at events, memorials, churches and historic homes across the country.

Led by the charity Remembered, 10 of the silhouettes have been awarded to Padiham under the Armistice and Armed Forces Communities programme, which makes awards to bring communities together to remember; and to think of the armed forces today.

The silhouettes will be on display at the children's Remembrance service on Friday, November 9th, at St Leonard's Church and also the the First World War exhibition Brothers in Arms at Gawthorpe Hall and last weekend at the Padiham Archives exhibition in the town hall.

They will also be offered to churches and primary schools in Padiham to display as part of projects they may be doing to commemorate the anniversary and also honour those who have fought in other world conflicts.

The project has been organised by Vincent Pridden who said he felt it was a unique way to get the message of Remembrance across to younger generation.

The initiative has also been supported by local veteran Ted Davidson who said the project was important because it helps to bring the young community together and make them aware of the importance and meaning of Remembrance.

For more information about the event contact: https//www.therebutnotthere.org.uk