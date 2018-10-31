Poignant poppy display at Burnley Jobcentre

A poignant poppy display has been created in the window of Burnley Jobcentre to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War.



Staff members Leigha Edmundson, Tom Root, Kath Hall and Loren Stanfield helped design the display at the Jobcentre in Victoria Street.

Cathy Ross, partnership manager at Burnley Jobcentre, said: “The display was created by our staff during their breaks and at home. Each poppy was individually made. Staff were very keen to create something along the lines of the display at the Tower Of London a few years ago.



“We have a very close relationship with all of the Armed Forces. We have a national agreement to support ex-service personnel and to promote the career opportunities in all the forces.

"Staff have produced a very poignant display to demonstrate their ongoing support."