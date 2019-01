A derelict former mill engine house could be transformed into a plumbers’ merchants if planners back the scheme.



An application has been submitted to Burnley Council seeking to transform Ashfield Mill engine house and buildings in Ashfield Road in the town - close to the railway viaduct.

View looking west along Ashfield Road

The application, which would also see residential accommodation being created above the engine house, has been submitted by Mr Sarfraz Choudrey, of HPW Ltd, Hubie Street Plumbing, Burnley.