Pledge to protect Burnley beauty spot after it is swamped with rubbish for second time in two weeks

County council bosses have pledged they are working with the community and schools to stop a popular Burnley beauty spot becoming a target for litter louts.

The promise came after the stream close to the entrance to Towneley Park was filled with plastic bottles, rubbish and litter just two weeks after a clean up was carried out between Burnley Borough Council and Lancashire County Council.

The mess was spotted initially and reported by dog walker Teresa Gibb, who visits the spot regularly with her Staffordshire bull terrier Freddie. Ducks were swimming around in the litter and there was even a dead heron at the site.

So when Terese saw the area had been swamped with rubbish and plastic bottles for a second time she was disgusted.

She said: "I was so pleased to see the pond cleaned up so it was very frustrating to see it in this shocking state again.

"Wildlife should not have to live in plastic, it is a shame."

The area affected is close to the bridge that leads to Unity College just a few yards from the entrance to the park.

Ownership of the land falls between Burnley Borough Council and Lancashire County Council.

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: "Representatives from Unity College, Engie (the school FM Provider), Burnley Borough Green Spaces and Amenities and Lancashire County Council have been working with The Ribble Rivers Trust and The Friends of Towneley Park on this issue.

"Together they have been identifying on-going preventative maintenance and working on education programmes within schools and the local community centred on reducing the amount of litter in the park and protecting the environment."