Platinum lovebirds still in tune 70 years on

A very special couple are celebrating 70 years of married life together.



Devoted lovebirds Douglas and Eleanor Butterworth, who live in Padiham, celebrated their platinum wedding anniversary in April with a long weekend in Blackpool surrounded by their family.

Great great grandparents Douglas and Eleanor met in 1944 at the ballroom at St James' Hall, Burnley, and married four years later in April 1948.

Over the years, the pair have had many different jobs: when they first got together, Douglas was a miner and Eleanor was a sewing machinist, they also ran an off-licence in Accrington for a number of years.

Eleanor said: “We’ve had plenty of ups and downs throughout our married life, but we still love each other very much.

“The reason we’ve been together so long is due to the fact that whenever Douglas shouts at me, I never listen!”

The couple, who live in a Calico sheltered accommodation, have three children, four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

One of their sons’ lives in Oman and their daughter lives in Cyprus and, luckily, the distance didn’t prevent them from celebrating the momentous occasion together.

Elaine Walsh, Calico Homes’ Independent Living Officer, said: “Douglas and Eleanor are truly an inspiration. I think 70 years together is fantastic – to be honest, I’ve never known anyone to have celebrated that many years’ of marriage.

“We’re really pleased for them and hope they have many happy years still to come.”