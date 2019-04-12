Plant operator faces losing his job after being caught almost twice drink drive limit Burnley magistrates told

A plant operator faces losing his job after being caught almost twice the drink-drive limit, a court was told.

Charles Henderson ended up before Burnley magistrates after a routine stop by the police at 1.30am. A blood test showed 152 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 80.

Mr Keith Rennison, defending Henderson, said he was a man of good character. He was a sub-contractor for a construction firm.

The solicitor continue: "It's going to have a significant impact on his employment. He is under the impression he is likely to lose his employment following on from this."

Mr Rennison said the evening before, the defendant had been to a party and had a lot of alcohol.

He had a couple of drinks early the following evening, then drove a friend to work in the early hours. He topped up the previous night's alcohol. Henderson didn't feel he would be over the limit and was very surprised about the reading.

The defendant, of Queen Street, Colne, admitted driving with excess alcohol on River Street, Colne, on Monday, October 22nd.

He was fined £500, with £85 costs and a £50 victim surcharge and was banned for 18 months.