Plans to improve village sports facilities

A Burnley village’s sport facilities could be set for huge improvements after plans to submit a bid for funding were given the go-ahead.

Burnley Council’s Executive approved a move to put in a grant application for £100,000 from the Football Foundation to help develop Worsthorne recreation ground.

The plans include five junior-size pitches, a club room and changing facilities, a multi-use games area, improvements to the existing BMX track and outdoor fitness equipment, and a new footpath around the perimeter of the recreation ground.

Coun. Lian Pate, Executive member for community services, said: “If the bid is successful, this funding would help create a wonderful sports and recreation area in the village.

“We’ve been working with the Lancashire Football Association and Fulledge Colts Junior FC to help develop a home ground for the club, which is really successful and doing a marvelous job working with young boys and girls.

“We want to support that good work by creating a base for the club, as well as providing much-improved sport and play facilities for everyone, as part of the council’s commitment to encouraging people of all ages to take part in physical activity.”

Fulledge Colts currently has 32 boys’ and girls’ teams and is looking to build on its success. The overall scheme will cost around £250,000, with further contributions coming from external grant funds and in-kind funding from the club and the council.

Further consultation would be arranged before a planning application for the work would be submitted.

Burnley FC is also supporting the project.