Plans to demolish unsafe Burnley buildings

Unsafe and unsightly former industrial buildings close to Burnley town centre look set to be demolished.



The properties, at Finsley Gate in Burnley, have been derelict for many years and now the owner wants to raze them to the ground and tidy up the site.

An application to demolish the buildings has been submitted to Burnley Council by Ms. Shirley Murtagh of Holden Barn, Briercliffe.

The high-visibilty site has become a real eyesore and is described as ‘unstable and unsightly’ in the application.

It also states that the properties have no architectural value.