Plans to convert a former Burnley pub into a bedsit have been approved

A former Burnley pub which was once featured in a football hooligan documentary will be turned into a 14-bedroom HMO after Burnley Council planners approved the application.



The Foresters Arms in Todmorden Road became notorious when it was featured in Danny Dyer’s Real Football Factories documentary in 2006.

In one episode, Dyer was seen taking part in a meeting between members of the infamous Burnley Suicide Squad. The pub is also mentioned in gang leader Andrew Porter’s famous Suicide Squad book.

The proposals included 11 one-bedroom living spaces over three floors, with three two-bedroom living quarters, each with their own bathrooms. One large kitchen will be present on the second floor.

The proposals also includes yard space and a bike store. There will not be any onsite parking.

Case officer Paula Fitzgerald said: “The application site is classed as social and community infrastructure in line with policy IC5 of the adopted Local Plan by virtue of its previous use as a pub.

“Whilst there is a presumption to safeguard community infrastructure, the site has been vacant for over two years and there are other alternative venues within close proximity.

“The application has been supported with a marketing statement which confirms that the property has been marketed since July 2017. The report also details the type of marketing which has taken place."

A spokesman on behalf of the applicant said: “The building is a long standing public house and has been used as such for many decades.

“It had an association with Burnley Football Club which is nearby.

“However due to changes in the football community, the property became underused, which led to its closure some 18 months ago. The property has been vacant since that time.”