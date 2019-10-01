Plans submitted for Burnley's multi-million pound Pioneer Place development

A planning application has been submitted for the highly-anticipated Pioneer Place leisure and retail development in Burnley.



The 28,500 sq ft scheme, to be built by Maple Grove Developments is being funded by Burnley Borough Council with support from Lancashire County Council.

Pioneer Place will boast Reel Cinema, seven restaurants and two retail units

Designed by AEW Architects, Pioneer Place will be anchored by an eight-screen Reel Cinema which will relocate from its existing site in Manchester Road.

In addition to the cinema, the Curzon Street scheme will include restaurants, bars, shops, a public plaza and a 125 space car park.

Speaking about the announcement, Nik Puttnam, senior development manager at Maple Grove Developments said: “This planning application marks another significant milestone in the project and the ongoing regeneration of Burnley town centre.

"With the development agreement signed and Reel Cinema committed to the scheme, we are now in a position to move forward with planning and marketing the site. The aim is to start construction on the Curzon Street site in late 2020 with the cinema being open for business in early Summer 2022.”

Leader of Burnley Council, Coun. Charlie Briggs continued: “Pioneer Place is an important and exciting development for the town. Over eight million people visited Burnley town centre in 2018, and this scheme will be a further invaluable addition to the town’s overall offer.”

Maple Grove Development is being advised by Smith & Love Planning Consultants