Plans for a new gin bar in Burnley town centre

A new gin bar could be opening in Burnley town centre after plans to transform a former sandwich shop were submitted to Burnley Council.

The application is seeking approval to turn the Atlas sandwich bar at the corner of Yorke Street with Ormerod Street into a gin bar or retail unit.

The proposed plans show two lounge areas over two floors with a bar on the ground floor and new frontage.

A consultation period is expected to run until August 13th after which the plans will go before Burnley Council's development control committee.