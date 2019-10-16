Planners set to approve huge new homes plan on site of historic Burnley pub

Plans to build new homes on the site of a former Burnley pub ravaged by fire could be approved later this week.



In 2016, 30 firefighters had to be drafted in from across Lancashire to extinguish the fire at the former Bull and Butcher pub in Manchester Road which saw the roof cave in and an entire floor collapse.

The deliberate fire at the pub caused extensive damage to the building including structural damage and took several days to get under control.

The pub has since been knocked down but earlier this year, Preston-based developer San Marco Group, who had hoped to turn the pub into an Italian restaurant prior to the fire, lodged plans with Burnley Council proposing to build 20 new homes on the site.

The pub has now been demolished, with only the hardstanding associated with the base of the building and car park remaining. The remainder of the site comprises vacant agricultural land to the west of the former pub site.

In 2013, planning permission was refused for a residential development of 10 homes on land to the rear of the pub.

A report is due to go before Burnley Council’s development control committee on Thursday, recommending the development be approved. The council received eight letters of objection against the scheme.

Objectors claimed the development would increase traffic and hinder road safety for pedestrians, as well as result in the loss of green belt.

Fears were also raised about noise, loss of privacy and potential loss of trees if the scheme goes ahead.

Development Control committee members will decide on the application in a meeting at Burnley Town Hall tomorrow.