Pictures: Mangled car trapped Padiham pedestrian against garden wall

Pictures of the car involved in a road traffic collision which saw a Padiham pedestrian pinned against a garden wall have emerged.

With firefighters from both Padiham and Burnley called out to the incident, which occurred at around 3.40pm on Wednesday afternoon, fire service personnel were forced to winch the car away from the casualty to free her.

A padestrian was reportedly trapped against a garden wall by the car. (Credit: Padiham Fire Twitter)

Trapped after the car reversed into her, pinning her against the garden wall on Acrefield off East Street in the town, the casualty was described as "absolutely fine" and "just a little shocked" by authorities following a check of her minor injuries by paramedics who were also on hand.

"After a full check over by [the] North West Ambulance Service, we are happy to report she was absolutely fine, just a little shocked," read a tweet from the Padiham Fire twitter account. "Great work to all involved."