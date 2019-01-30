PICTURE GALLERY: Burnley transformed into a winter wonderland The glorious snow covered Burnley countryside: Photo: @burnley.co.uk Share this article Snow throughout the night has left Burnley looking resplendent in white this morning. What's the snow like where you are? Send you wintry scene shots to john.deehan@jpimedia.co.uk. Work under way to clear Turf Moor of the snow. Photo: @burnley.co.uk. Will you be heading out for a wintry walk today? Photo: @burnley.co.uk Leeds and Liverpool Canal looking towards Business First Centre. Photo: Sue Plunkett The snow has made for some stunning winter shots this morning. Photo: @burnley.co.uk Leeds and Liverpool Canal. Photo: Sue Plunkett Sun-kissed fields tinged with specks of snow. Photo: @burnley.co.uk Ightenhill Park. Photo: Mary Potter Ightenhill Park. Photo: Mary Potter Pendle Hill barely visible in the distance. Photo: John Deehan Burnley and Padiham Mayors hear parks presentation Creative Cliviger pupils get willow weaving