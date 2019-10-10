Photos show grand scale of extensive work being carried out on Burnley Town Hall

Essential repairs continue to be carried out on the landmark Burnley Town Hall.

Contractor UK Restoration Services began work on the 130-year-old building earlier this year after Burnley Council identified key areas that needed urgent attention.

The town hall has suffered significant weather damage during the past 130 years. Photo: UK Restoration Services

The slate roof, guttering and exterior masonry were all highlighted with the clock tower also due to undergo extensive renovation.

The council set aside in excess of £350,000 for the cost of the repairs, which are expected to be completed in the new year.

The work is expected to be completed in the new year. Photo: UK Restoration Services.