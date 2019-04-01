Burnley fans at Turf Moor watching the Clarets take on Wolves. Photo: Rich Linley/CameraSport.

Photo gallery: First win in five has Burnley fans smiling all weekend long

A crowd of 20,990 watched the Clarets take a huge step towards Premier League survival with a 2-0 win over Wolves.


Did our photographer snap you in the Turf Moor stands on Saturday?

Burnley fans at Turf Moor watching the Clarets take on Wolves. Photo: Rich Linley/CameraSport.

1. Burnley v Wolves fan gallery Wolves. Photo: Rich Linley/CameraSport.

Burnley fans at Turf Moor watching the Clarets take on Wolves. Photo: Rich Linley/CameraSport.
other
Buy a Photo
Burnley fans at Turf Moor watching the Clarets take on Wolves. Photo: Rich Linley/CameraSport.

2. Burnley v Wolves fan gallery

Burnley fans at Turf Moor watching the Clarets take on Wolves. Photo: Rich Linley/CameraSport.
other
Buy a Photo
Burnley fans at Turf Moor watching the Clarets take on Wolves. Photo: Rich Linley/CameraSport.

3. Burnley v Wolves fan gallery

Burnley fans at Turf Moor watching the Clarets take on Wolves. Photo: Rich Linley/CameraSport.
other
Buy a Photo
Burnley fans at Turf Moor watching the Clarets take on Wolves. Photo: Rich Linley/CameraSport.

4. Burnley v Wolves fan gallery

Burnley fans at Turf Moor watching the Clarets take on Wolves. Photo: Rich Linley/CameraSport.
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 6