Burnley fans soak up the south coast atmosphere while watching a comprehensive performance from the Clarets. Photo David Horton/CameraSport

Photo gallery: Burnley fans loving life by the seaside after impressive Bournemouth win

The Clarets continued their stirring second half to the season with a resounding 3-1 victory away at Eddie Howe's Bournemouth.

Did our photographer catch you cheering on the team at the Vitality Stadium?

Burnley fans soak up the south coast atmosphere while watching a comprehensive performance from the Clarets. Photo David Horton/CameraSport

1. Bournemouth v Burnley fan photos

Burnley fans soak up the south coast atmosphere while watching a comprehensive performance from the Clarets. Photo David Horton/CameraSport
other
Buy a Photo
Burnley fans soak up the south coast atmosphere while watching a comprehensive performance from the Clarets. Photo David Horton/CameraSport

2. Bournemouth v Burnley fan photos

Burnley fans soak up the south coast atmosphere while watching a comprehensive performance from the Clarets. Photo David Horton/CameraSport
other
Buy a Photo
Burnley fans soak up the south coast atmosphere while watching a comprehensive performance from the Clarets. Photo David Horton/CameraSport

3. Bournemouth v Burnley fan photos

Burnley fans soak up the south coast atmosphere while watching a comprehensive performance from the Clarets. Photo David Horton/CameraSport
other
Buy a Photo
Burnley fans soak up the south coast atmosphere while watching a comprehensive performance from the Clarets. Photo David Horton/CameraSport

4. Bournemouth v Burnley fan photos

Burnley fans soak up the south coast atmosphere while watching a comprehensive performance from the Clarets. Photo David Horton/CameraSport
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 6