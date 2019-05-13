Clarets fans cheer on the team against Arsenal

PHOTO GALLERY: Burnley fail to sign off with a win but fans look forward to another year in the Premier League

It wasn't the final day victory over Arsenal that Clarets fans had been hoping for but the team was still given a fully deserved rapturous summer send-off on Sunday.

Did our photographer catch you at a sun-kissed Turf Moor?

Clarets fans cheer on the team against Arsenal

1. Burnley v Arsenal fan photos

Clarets fans cheer on the team against Arsenal
other
Buy a Photo
Clarets fans cheer on the team against Arsenal

2. Burnley v Arsenal fan photos

Clarets fans cheer on the team against Arsenal
other
Buy a Photo
Clarets fans cheer on the team against Arsenal

3. Burnley v Arsenal fan photos

Clarets fans cheer on the team against Arsenal
other
Buy a Photo
Clarets fans cheer on the team against Arsenal

4. Burnley v Arsenal fan photos

Clarets fans cheer on the team against Arsenal
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4