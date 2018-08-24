Petrol station could be built on former Padiham Primary School site

The site of the former Padiham Primary School
The site of the former Padiham Primary School
Share this article

Plans for a petrol station on the site of the former Padiham Primary School have been submitted to Burnley Borough Council.

The applicants, Leeds-based Valli Forecourts Ltd intend to develop the site on Burnley Road to include a shop and car wash.

Up to three full time and 10 part-time jobs would be created by the development.

A design and access statement reads: “The proposed development has been carefully designed to accommodate its surroundings in a largely residential area.

“The building and car wash have been designed with stone walls and slate roofs to give a natural feel and again keep the same values of neighbouring properties.”

The school was closed in 2009 and demolished in 2013.