Petrol station could be built on former Padiham Primary School site

Plans for a petrol station on the site of the former Padiham Primary School have been submitted to Burnley Borough Council.

The applicants, Leeds-based Valli Forecourts Ltd intend to develop the site on Burnley Road to include a shop and car wash.

Up to three full time and 10 part-time jobs would be created by the development.

A design and access statement reads: “The proposed development has been carefully designed to accommodate its surroundings in a largely residential area.

“The building and car wash have been designed with stone walls and slate roofs to give a natural feel and again keep the same values of neighbouring properties.”

The school was closed in 2009 and demolished in 2013.