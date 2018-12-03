Petition organised by councillors against on-street parking charges

More Burnley councillors have stated their opposition to the introduction of on-street parking charges in the borough.

Burnley and Padiham Independent Party councillors Neil Mottershead, Mark Payne, Charlie Briggs and Christine White have set up an online petition which will be presented to Lancashire County Council.

Coun. Mottershead said: "The end of free parking in Burnley would devastate our town. It would be a huge blow to local shops and businesses.

"Small businesses on Burnley Market are already feeling the pinch. There is very little in the way of free parking left in Burnley. We are trying to attract people into town, not drive them away. No one will want to shop in Burnley anymore."

The county council's cabinet is meeting this afternoon to discuss proposals which could see on-street parking charges introduced in Burnley and Padiham.

The proposal has met with cross-party opposition locally, with the Labour leader of Burnley Council also objecting to the idea.

The Burnley and District Chamber of Trade has also criticised the plan.