Person rescued from height by emergency services in Burnley

Emergency services rescued a member of the public from the top of a building in Burnley yesterday morning (Sunday).

By Dominic Collis
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Jan 2023, 11:46am

The incident happened at around 9-45am near to Hammerton Street.

Three fire engines from Burnley and Chorley and an Urban Search and Rescue Team from Bamber Bridge were called to rescue one person at height near Hammerton Street, Burnley, town centre.

Burnley Fire Station
The casualty was left in the care of North West Ambulance Service. Fire crews were on scene for approximately one hour.