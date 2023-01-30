Person rescued from height by emergency services in Burnley
Emergency services rescued a member of the public from the top of a building in Burnley yesterday morning (Sunday).
The incident happened at around 9-45am near to Hammerton Street.
Three fire engines from Burnley and Chorley and an Urban Search and Rescue Team from Bamber Bridge were called to rescue one person at height near Hammerton Street, Burnley, town centre.
The casualty was left in the care of North West Ambulance Service. Fire crews were on scene for approximately one hour.