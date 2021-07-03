You're not really from Burnley if you haven't done most of these 20 things...

From seeing the bear in Towneley Hall to eating a Haffner's Pie, Burnley really isn't like anywhere else in the country.

We asked you for your suggestions, and have pulled together the best responses below. If you'd like to see all the answers, you can read the full thread here.

So, according to people who know, you're not really from Burnley if you haven't...

1. Been born in Edith Watson If you were born in the Edith Watson unit at Burnley General Hospital, well, it's pretty much a given that you're from Burnley!

2. Said 'I'm a gate' That well known Burnley phrase, if you've not said this at some point in your life, can you really claim that you're from Burnley?

3. Had a pizza from Enzo's Burnley's first Italian-owned takeaway opened in 1985.

4. Had a Benny and Hot in the Miners' Burnley Miners' Club holds the title of the world's biggest on-trade consumer of the liqueur and gets through more than 1,000 bottles a year.