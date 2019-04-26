Your chance to win this superb new MG3 car with Pendleside Hospice raffle

Pendleside Hospice’s fundraising car raffle has launched for 2019, with an all-new MG3 ready and revving to go for the lucky winner.

The new family car has been provided by Chorley Nissan Burnley and was showcased at the raffle launch during Pendle Powerfest’s Spring Meet at Turf Moor.

Raffle tickets are now on sale for £2 each, available on the Pendleside website or by contacting the hospice’s fundraising department.

The draw will take place on Saturday, October 5th, at Pendleside Hospice’s Community Day and the winner will have the option of taking home the car or a £10,000 cash prize.

This year’s car supplier, Chorley Nissan Burnley, have also sponsored the raffle alongside Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, Fuelcard Services, Macadam, Burnley and Pendle Freemasons and Boohoo.

Pendleside fundraiser Leah Hutchinson said: “The car raffle just wouldn’t be possible without the support from our sponsors and we’re so grateful to them for helping us make this happen.

“The car raffle is always a popular fundraiser and we’ll be doing a tour of the town in the coming months so people can see what they might win!

Car raffle volunteer Keith Jackson, who is also a member of Burnley and Pendle Freemasons, added: “We raised more than £27,000 last year by selling car raffle tickets and we’re hoping to raise as much, if not more, this time around.

"We can also issue raffle ticket books if people want to help us sell even more by distributing to family, friends and colleagues – just call the hospice to get involved.”

Last year’s car raffle winner, Donna Lawrenson from Accrington, drove away with a Mini One. She said: “It was a weird feeling to begin with and it didn’t properly sink in until I drove the car from the forecourt.

“It’s a once in a lifetime prize and I didn’t expect to get the keys!”

Car raffle tickets are priced at £2 each and are available at pendleside.org.uk or by calling the fundraising department on 440120.

Please speak to the fundraising team to request car raffle ticket books.