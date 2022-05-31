Youngsters urged to join the Pendleside Hospice WitchFest art competition

The hospice has approached all primary and secondary schools in the area about the competition which will be run in support of the Pendleside WitchFest 2022 at which the Guinness world record for the gathering of the most number of people dressed as witches will be broken.

In the art competiton all pieces of work should depict a witch and the competition will be separated into two categories: primary schools; and secondary and further education colleges.

Each pupil will be asked to create one piece of work depicting a witch using pencil, crayons, paints, felt tips or collage on an A4 sheet of paper.

Paints at the ready – children and Penny, the hospice mascot, prepare for the Pendleside Witchfest art competition

Schools will shortlist their entries and submit three finalists from each year group.

For secondary schools and further education colleges students will be asked to enter either a drawing, painting, sculpture, digital image, or miscellaneous.

Again, each piece of work will depict a witch but can be of any size or form. Schools and colleges will shortlist their finalists and submit two from each of the disciplines.

The closing date for schools and colleges to submit their finalists is July 15th. Entries can be sent in earlier.

A panel of judges will then shortlist finalists down to 20 pieces of work in each category.

One winner from each category will be chosen. Along with the other finalists all of the work will go on public display at Roughlee or Barley village halls on the day of the WitchFest on September 17th, when the winners will be announced.

Leah Hooper, Pendleside’s community engagement officer, said: “This is a fantastic way for Burnley and Pendle students to show off their artistic talents at the same time as supporting their hospice.”

The WitchFest takes place at Barrowford Park and will be preceded in the morning by a circular sponsored walk from the park to either Roughlee or Barley and back.

Apart from attempting to break the world record people will enjoy live music and other entertainment, side stalls, a beer tent and a gin bar. Other hospitality venues around Barrowford will be supporting the event.