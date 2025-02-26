Young people from Burnley's Dragons Kickboxing Club chosen to represent England at ISKA European Championships in Malta

By Dominic Collis
Published 26th Feb 2025, 15:47 BST

A magnificent seven young people from a Burnley kickboxing club, chosen to represent their country at an overseas tournament, have kick-started a fund-raising campaign to get them there.

The young people from Dragons Kickboxing Club in Thorney Bank Street, Nelson Square, will represent team England along with their coach Steven Wong at the ISKA European Championships in Malta from April 9th to 12th.

However, first the young people – Deegan Dobbie (7) Angelina Taylor (8) Lucy Wong (10) Lily Perry (11) Hannah Shackleton (12) Cyprian Kozak (16) and Oliwia Kaczmarek (18) must first raise £6,000 towards their travel expenses to get to the Mediterranean island.

Coach and founder of the club Steven Wong said: “I’m trying my very best to raise as close to £6,000 to take a team of exceptionally talented fighters from Dragons Kickboxing Club to a competition in Malta in April this year. I have set up a JustGiving page which has already seen some exceptionally generous donations.

Dragons Kickboxing Club in BurnleyDragons Kickboxing Club in Burnley
“My team have been invited to represent Team England at the ISKA European Championships and this is an opportunity we are not going to pass up on.

“The cost per fighter is around £1,000 so as you can see it isn't cheap by any means. We competed at two major ISKA events last year in the UK and came top team both times, so it’s only fair these fighters get the chance to represent Team England.”

To support the team in their fund-raising endeavours and help them get to Malta please visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/steven-wong-2?utm_term=3DAXMWY8W

