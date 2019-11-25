Young men in Burnley urged to support campaign to end violence against women

Organisations in Burnley are encouraging young men to wear the White Ribbon - in a bid to raise awareness of physical and mental abuse.

Today is White Ribbon Day, the start of 16 days of action as part of an international campaign established by men to end all forms of male violence against women and girls.

This year's event aims to encourage young men and boys in particular to show their support.

Partners including Burnley Council and Burnley FC in the Community met at Turf Moor to show their support for the campaign and highlight the ongoing work that takes place throughout the year.

Venues including Burnley Central Library will be displaying a large White Ribbon to show support and visitors can pick up a badge and sign a pledge to help to make people aware of this important campaign.

Burnley Council community safety officer Richard Brown said: “The White Ribbon campaign aims to highlight the issues around domestic abuse and to encourage men never to commit, condone or stay silent about any form of violence or abuse against women and girls.

"The campaign this year is focusing particularly on young men aged 14 to 18 and we'd encourage them to visit the White Ribbon website to find out more."

"Abuse comes in many forms and can be physical or mental. It's important that you contact someone who can help as soon as possible, so you can get the support you need. Always call the emergency services if you think you are in immediate danger."

Michael Colquhoun, head of young people’s services at Burnley FC in the Community, said: “We are again pleased to support the White Ribbon campaign. We hope that by supporting this campaign, we can help to reduce incidents of domestic abuse and to ultimately raise awareness of the issue itself."

Now in its 14th year in the UK, White Ribbon Campaign UK is part of a global movement to put a stop to male violence against women and girls, with the aim to educate, raise awareness and to engage men and boys in these issues.

Each year the campaign urges as many men and boys as possible to wear a white ribbon, supporters of the campaign are asked to pledge never to commit, condone, or remain silent about men's violence against women and girls in all its forms.

Although the focus of this campaign is ending male violence against women and girls, it is in no way intended to undermine the work that is needed to support all victims of domestic violence and there is a recognition that violence against men and boys is just as important an issue to deal with.

Women and girls are also encouraged to show support for the White Ribbon campaign and can do this by wearing a ribbon or becoming champions.

Lancashire became the first White Ribbon County in the country in 2016. Across the county, between April 2018 and March 2019, there were more than 24,000 police incidents involving men abusing women. Two women are killed every week in England and Wales by their current or former partner.

For more information about the campaign visit: http://www.whiteribbon.org.uk.

You can also become an ambassador for the White Ribbon Campaign at http://www.whiteribbon.org.uk/ambassadors or a White Ribbon Champion at http://www.whiteribbon.org.uk/champions

If you or someone you know is suffering from domestic abuse and needs support, contact Lancashire Victim Services via their website https://lancashirevictimservices.org/victims/victim-domestic-abuse/or call 0303 323 0085.