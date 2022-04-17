George Greenwood collected around 215 Easter eggs and gifts that he delivered to the charity ELHT and Me, to distribute to youngsters in hospital.

And, aware that some of the children may not be allowed to eat chocolate, George's gifts included a selection of books and other treats so they didn't feel left out.

George's proud mum, Sammy, said: "I am so proud of George. He always says he wants to make children happy and put a smile on their faces and he has certainly done that."

The youngster first started his Easter campaign two years ago at the start of the covid pandemic. Then just five, George, asked if he could sell some of his own toys to buy Easter eggs for young patients.

Sammy took him to buy some that they could donate and, touched by her son's generous gesture, she shared his story on social media. After that George was inundated with donations of eggs.

Last year George, who suffers from respiratory problems, was too poorly to run the egg campaign but this year he was back and some!

Donations flooded in from family, friends and complete strangers.

Indulge Cafe in Colne acted as drop off point and also donated along with an £80 donation from Burnley based Depher.