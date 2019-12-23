Young Farmers light up Ribble Valley with festive tractor run

More than 100 vintage fairy-lit tractors chugged through towns and villages in the Ribble Valley yesterday evening in aid of a life saving charity.

The convoy of festive tractors, organised by Clitheroe Young Farmers, were greeted by hundreds of people who braved the winter temperatures to line the streets and cheer on the parade.

The tractor run was organised by Robert Redmaynes and Roger and Hazel Stansfield, who wanted to create an event which would bring lots of people to Clitheroe ...and they did just that.

They also wanted to boost funds for the North West Air Ambulance and they were delighted with the support they received.

Hazel said: "It was absolutely amazing and a massive success. I couldn’t believe the amount of people who turned out for the event - it was just incredible! Unfortunately, due to other road users, we ended up being about 45/60 minutes behind schedule, but this couldn’t be helped and it was certainly worth the wait. There were 102 tractors booked in total, all dressed in fairy lights. It took around three hours in total to visit all the towns/villages planned."

Hazel added: "We are continuing to count the cash, but the reason we chose NWAA is because earlier on in the year, a close family friend to myself, Rob, Roger and all the members at Clitheroe YFC fell off a wall whilst he was working on a farm. The air ambulance arrived withing minutes, picked him up and took him to Royal Preston Hospital. The service they provide is incredible. You never know when you may need to use them.

"We would like to thank Disco Jackers who DJ’d the event for free. They did a fantastic job and kept everyone entertained! Also thanks to all the marshals and stewards, Stephen Peters Aerial Photography who has taken some fantastic drone footage and everyone who donated money and turned out to watch the convoy."