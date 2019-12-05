Young Burnley man is North West Apprentice of the Year

A selfless Burnley apprentice who gave his first wage packets to his out-of-work dad has been crowned 'North West Apprentice of the Year'.

Niall Mottershaw's story of hard work, selflessness and talent should act as an inspiration to many according to judges at The Construction Industry Training Board Apprenticeship Awards.

Niall (21) has come through The Calico Group’s Shared Apprenticeship Scheme, which gives opportunities to future stars of the construction industry whom might not have got their chance without a bit of help.

As a young man receiving his first pay packets, judges said it was a remarkable gesture to give that money to his fad, who had recently found himself out of work. It was Niall’s wish to support his family.

At last month’s CITB Apprentice Awards, Niall was crowned both National Apprentice of the Year ‘Runner-Up and North West Apprentice of the Year winner.

Additionally, Niall has acted as mentor to a fellow apprentice ‘James’ who suffers from ADHD, giving him guidance, supervision and support to help him get through his apprenticeship.

Julie Ferns of Galliford Try, one of Niall's apprenticeship placements, said: “We gave Niall a particular task to mentor one of our more difficult apprentices. We asked Niall to mentor him on site.

"Niall worked hard with James and set an outstanding example for him to follow. He spent a lot of time supporting James in developing his skills and the change that we saw in James was fantastic."

Niall has successfully completed the Level 2 Site Carpentry apprenticeship framework and then progressed on to the Level 3 framework, which he is currently working towards.