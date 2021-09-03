Young Burnley duo's Lancashire accents win them coveted BBC recording role

CBeebies recording star Henry Guest

Leo Berry (eight) and seven-year-old Henry Guest were chosen to feature on a series of links on CBeebies radio after they went for an audition at the BBC Studios at Media City in Salford.

The talented duo, who are both students at Burnley performing arts school Act One Beginners, were recorded chatting, telling jokes, answering questions and also reading scripted content which will feature on CBeebies Radio which is aimed at pre-school children to help to develop their listening skills and imaginations.

Act One Beginners' principal Leanne Wharf said the the whole school was extremely proud of Henry who attends Read Primary School and Brunshaw Primary School pupil Leo.

An excited Leo prepares to make his CBeebies debut

She said: "Children were invited for auditions and we are absolutely thrilled that Henry and Leo were chosen.

"Producers loved their Lancashire accents and we are so proud of them."