Worsthorne's Peter is 'Top of the Pops!'

Whatever the weather, and always wearing a smile as big as his lollipop, Worsthorne pensioner Peter Griffiths has been helping youngsters cross the road safely for 20 years, a service which has now seen him hailed as an ‘Unsung Hero’.

Worsthorne Primary School’s Crossing Patrol Officer Peter (80) received the recognition at Lancashire County Council’s Pride Awards after being nominated by headteacher Louise Young.

Peter receives his award from LCC's Phil Green

Popular Peter, who was born and brought up in Bacup, is a familiar friendly face in Worsthorne, the village where he has lived for many years.

He said: “I don’t see being a lollipop man as a job, I see it more as a pleasure and an honour.

“I enjoy it so much, particularly seeing the smiles on the faces of the children, parents and grandparents in the morning and afternoon.

“It was a great honour to be presented with a plaque and certificate at County Hall in Preston. I don’t plan on retiring again anytime soon. It’s a very important role. We are always loking for younger people to do the job as well.”

Peter, who retired 20 years ago from E. Sutton and Son shoemakers in Bacup, first became a lollipop man at St Stephen’s Primary School in Todmorden Road, Burnley, before moving to Worsthorne where he lived with his late sister Kathleen.

He added: “I lived with Kathleen all my life. Worsthorne is a fantastic community and village. I know everybody’s car and I always get a friendly wave. I’m not sure people recognise me without my uniform and lollipop though!”

Mrs Young said: “We nominated Peter because he has been a lollipop man at our school for 16 years and although he is now 80-years-old, he is outside our school every morning and evening with a huge smile on his face, spreading cheer among the children, parents and grandparents.

“Peter is the first person connected to our school that the children see in the morning and the last member of staff they see in the evening and he manages in those times to make each one of them feel extra special.

“Peter is loved by every member of our school and the community of Worsthorne. We couldn’t have been more proud when he was presented with the Unsung Hero Award because it describes him perfectly – our hero!”