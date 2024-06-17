Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Work to carry out further improvements at Stoops and Hargher Clough Park in Burnley is expected to begin this week.

The project, which has been funded by Burnley Council, FCC Communities Foundation, and Calico, will help transform an unused piece of land in the recreation area into an amphitheatre type space with terraced seating, a small stage area, lighting, new walkways and green spaces.

Simon Goff, the council's head of green spaces and amenities, said: “We’ve already seen the installation of a multi-use games area, a youth shelter and a wheeled sports area, and everyone is delighted that this final phase of improvements is about to begin.

“After the work has been completed, residents will have a wonderful new space for community events and outdoor performances. It’ll be a huge improvement, and I can’t wait to see the results.”

Plans to improve Stoops and Hargher Clough park have been drawn up

The West End Community Centre has been working alongside the council on all the improvement projects.

Chris Keene, the centre's charity secretary/trustee, said: “We’re very grateful to the council and the funders at FCC Communities Foundation and Calico for supporting our project.

“Getting the project to this stage has been a real community effort, and we can’t wait for everyone to be able to socialise and attend dance, drama, and music performances here.

“When there aren’t community events taking place, residents can sit and relax in the new, greener, space that includes terraced seating, colourful new grasses, wildflowers, and trees too.”

FCC Communities Foundation is a not-for-profit business that awards grants for community projects through the Landfill Communities Fund.

Richard Smith, FCC Communities Foundation senior grant manager, says: “It’s always nice to see something we have funded start to take shape. We’re delighted to be supporting such a worthwhile project and look forward to it benefitting many people across Burnley.”

Work on site is expected to start on Monday (June 17th) and take around six weeks, weather permitting.

