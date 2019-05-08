Work to begin soon on Nelson multi-storey car park to make way for town's first McDonald's

Pendle Rise shopping centre in Nelson will soon be closed every Sunday as refurbishment begins to build a new McDonald's in the town.

From Sunday, May 19th, the centre will not be open to the public as major construction and refurbishment works will be carried out to the multi-storey car park.

The multi-storey car park will close from 6pm on Saturday, May 18th.

The Nelson Leader reported last month that permission had been granted to bulldoze Nelson's eyesore multi-storey car park and former bus station to make way for a drive-thru McDonald's restaurant.

The Nelson Committee on Pendle Borough Council approved an application to build Nelson's first ever franchise of the famous fast food outlet.

Spearheaded by Reedley-based developer Mohammed Asjad's Future Properties (1st) Ltd, the development is expeced to create a mixture of up to 65 full and part-time jobs.

The development is expected to take nine months to complete.