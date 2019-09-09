Woman (65) dies in Ribble Valley horror crash

A 65-year-old woman has died after being hit by a car in Samlesbury yesterday morning.

Police were called at 6-50am to reports of the collision involving a Mercedes c220 and two pedestrians on Preston New Road.

The vehicle was travelling east in the direction of Blackburn at the time of the collision.

One of the pedestrians, a 65 year old woman, suffered significant head and chest injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 65-year-old man, also a pedestrian, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where he is receiving treatment for a broken leg and facial injuries including a broken jaw.

The driver of the car was not injured.

The road was closed for around five hours while specialist collision investigators attended.

Sgt Finn Quainton, of Lancashire Police’s Tac Ops Division, said: “A woman has died and our thoughts are with her family at this incredibly difficult time. Specially trained officers have been appointed to support them. Our thoughts also remain with the man who is seriously injured in hospital.

“We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to us to come forward. Likewise, if you have any dash cam footage that could be helpful to the investigation, we would like to hear from you.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 quoting log number 338 of 8 September.