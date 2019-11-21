Winter weather advice for Pendle

Winter is around the corner so Pendle Council is asking you to make sure you’re fully prepared for the bad weather.

“To help, we’ve gathered lots of useful advice on how to stay safe on our website – www.pendle.gov.uk/badweather” said Dean Langton, chief executive.

“You’ll find tips on how to prepare for flooding, snow and ice, useful telephone numbers and links to other handy websites.

“You can also find out if your home or business could be at risk of flooding as well as learn what steps you can take to reduce the risk.”

Residents who live in a flood risk area are advised to buy sandbags from a local DIY store and keep them in a shed or garage in case of an emergency.

Dean added: “If you’ve seen recent news reports about the flooding, particularly in South Yorkshire, you’ll know how important this is.

“Parts of Pendle have also been affected by flooding in the past and I’d encourage you to take steps now to keep safe.”

There are community sandbag stores for residents and business in Barnoldswick and Earby - areas which have been badly affected in the past.

In Barnoldswick the store is off West Close Road which is just before the recycling site.

And in Earby the stores are in Albert Street car park, New Road Community Centre and next to the Station Hotel in Colne Road.

The stores are opened by the town councils when heavy rain is forecast and are only for residents and businesses in those towns.

The council is encouraging anyone who thinks their home or business could be at risk to sign up to the Environment Agency’s Floodline Warnings Direct.

This can be done online at www.gov.uk/sign-up-for-flood-warnings or by calling 0345 988 1188.

It's a free service which gives flood warnings by telephone, mobile, email and SMS text messages.

The Council’s web pages includes links to Lancashire County Council’s gritting routes and updates on road conditions in the county and tips on travelling safely in snow, wind, rain and ice.

You can also sign up to Pendle Council's e-news service so that you'll be alerted to any service disruptions via email.