Winning hand at summer parties for Brierfield Bridge Club

A sumptuous buffet and a full session of bridge proved a winning hand at a local club's summer party.



Brierfield Bridge Club held two summer parties to enable as many members as possible to attend.

The members enjoyed a sumptuous buffet followed by a full session of bridge with prizes being awarded to the winning pairs.

The club is always keen to encourage new players and is holding an open day on Saturday August 10th for anyone who is interested in seeing what is involved. All details can be found on the club's website.