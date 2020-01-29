Wilko hoping stunning Burnley photograph will inspire other nature lovers

Amateur photographers are being invited to follow in the footsteps of a Burnley man whose stunning snap of a kingfisher found its way into a national calendar.

Stephen Root, from Ightenhill, was delighted when his shot of the beautiful bird was selected for the wilko Wild Bird Calendar for 2020.

The national retailer was so impressed with the image that Stephen was awarded a £100 voucher and selected as one of 12 winners to be featured in the official 2020 calendar.

Now, wilko is running a fresh competition for the public to enter their photographs for the 2021 calendar.

The wilko wild bird competition runs from January 26 2020 until 29 March 2020.

All photographs should be taken in a garden or outdoor setting and must have been taken by you. Email your entries to WildBirdCompetition@wearebrazenpr.com

For full terms and conditions, visit life.wilko.com/wildbirdcompetition.