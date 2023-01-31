Whitworth students donate £1,000 to community company Depher CIC looking after plumbing needs of elderly and disabled
Charity champions from Whitworth Community High School met James Anderson, from Burnley’s Depher CIC, and presented him with a £1,000 cheque.
Year 10 student Charlotte Evans enlisted a team of friends to help raise money in December and, as well as benefiting Depher – Disabled and Elderly Plumbing and Heating Emergency Boilers – their efforts also put £620 into a fund to help students with fees to enter sporting events.
James said he would be mentioning the students’ generosity at a large event being held in London and he offered to help the school in years to come.
He said: “These students are unbelievable and it shows you that there is hope for the next generation.”
James explained he had left school with no qualifications and after several jobs trained as a plumber and set up his own business in 2015.
It was seeing how an elderly person was treated by another engineer in 2017 that led him to set up Depher.
The business is now international, with sub-contractors all over Great Britain and Northern Ireland, two in Manhattan and New York, two in Spain and one in Australia.
To raise the money Charlotte and the team held a mammoth bake sale, raffles and other fundraisers including having students in school on an evening to watch the England World Cup matches.
Max Smith and Charlie Palliser completed a 10-hour spin on a bike in the gym, with help from friends and together with Josh Craggs they will be competing in the British Schools Karting Championship in Trafford on Tuesday January 31st.
Charlotte said: “The England matches were very popular because everyone wants to watch football with their mates and we had a penalty shoot out with the Deputy Head Boy Charlie Meeks in the school’s bear mascot outfit in goal.”
PE teacher Will Cawley suggested to Charlotte that Depher benefit from the money raised and she researched Mr Anderson.
He said: “It is great because it creates a community and this experience will benefit the students when they leave school.
“This money will feed 20 families for a month, put gas and electric on their meters or it might be used to provide two boilers for the elderly who have no heating or hot water – it will go a long way.”