Where 13 of Lancashire’s biggest celebrities went to university

By Aimee Seddon

Published 14th Aug 2025, 12:16 BST

As it's A Level results day, we thought we'd take a look at where Lancashire’s biggest stars went to university.

They may have gone on to have successful careers across the world of arts, media and sport but lots of celebrities in Lancashire started off their adult life like many of you - slumming it in halls at university!

As today is A Level results day, we had a browse of all of the many stars hailing from Lancashire and have picked out the 13 biggest who attended university.

Take a look at the full gallery below and let us know in the comments if you will share the same alma mater as some of them.

1. Where Lancashire stars went to uni

Take a look at where 13 of Lancashire’s biggest celebrities went to university | Gooogle Maps

The Burnley born actor studied English Literature at St Catharine's College, Cambridge

2. Sir Ian McKellen

The Burnley born actor studied English Literature at St Catharine's College, Cambridge | Getty Images

The radio presenter from Burnley studied Media Production at the University of Sunderland

3. Jordan North

The radio presenter from Burnley studied Media Production at the University of Sunderland | Getty Images for SXSW London

The Lancaster born comedian studied Hispanic Studies at the University of Brtisol but left after a year and a half

4. Jon Richardson

The Lancaster born comedian studied Hispanic Studies at the University of Brtisol but left after a year and a half | Getty Images for Paramount Pictu

