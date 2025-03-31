Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancashire theatres continue a sensational Spring seasob with another great line-up of shows and experiences this month.

Across April, awide variety of solo stars and big productions are taking to stages up and down the county offering something for everyone.

From comedians to musicians to serious plays to pantomimes and everything in between - there is enough going on in Lancashire this April to get you out every night of the week!

Below we have listed all the shows coming to the Blackpool Winter Gardens, the Blackpool Grand Theatre, Chorley Theatre, Lancaster Grand Theatre, as well as some highlights from across East Lancashire too:

Blackpool Winter Gardens

Apr 1: Gabrielle – After selling-out all 32 nights during last year’s ‘30 Years of Dreaming’ tour, this is Gabrielle’s biggest ever UK tour and she’ll be joined by special guest Tunde of Lighthouse Family. Tickets from £46.30

Apr 2: Lancashire Schools Sports Partnership – With EXPO 2025 upon us, school children across Lancashire will reflect on all the greats of the past and towards the wonders of the future. They may take a jump back in time or see what they think our future holds with AI to showcase and embrace their Inventive Moves through dance. Tickets £11.65 for adults, £6.15 for children

Apr 4: Nikita Kuzmin – The international champion and Strictly Come Dancing star brings his brand- new show, Midnight Dancer, to the stage on his first-ever solo UK and Ireland tour. The cast will include dancers Sophie Baker, Thomas Charles, Lowri Hamilton, Samuel Lake, Charlotte Lee, Zara Liu, Seamus Mcintosh, Daniel Rae and Andreea Toma plus vocalist Rebecca Lisewski.Tickets from £34.20

Apr 5: Man In The Mirror – An evening celebrating the legendary music of King of Pop starring CJ, one of the world’s greatest Michael Jackson Tribute Artists and supported by a talented cast of performers and musicians who capture the essence of Michael Jackson’s unique style and charisma like no other. Tickets from £32.55

Apr 6: Thank You For The Music – This international smash-hit tribute show brings all ABBA’s number one hits to the stage in a production like no other. Tickets from £30.35

Apr 9-13: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat – Starring X-Factor winner Joe McElderry as the roof-raising Pharaoh, the smash-hit London Palladium production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat returns to Opera House Blackpool this April. Tickets from £23.75

A scene from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the Playhouse Theatre, Edinburgh. Credit: Tristram Kenton | Tristram Kenton

12 Apr: Disco for Grown Ups – Its going to be an incredible night dancing with people your own age to all your favourite 70s soul and disco, 80s pop and 90s dance floor classics in this wonderful venue. Free glow sticks and retro sweets for everyone. Tickets from £17.50

April 17: Rent in Concert – Get ready for an electrifying night of music, passion, and raw emotion as Rent in Concert comes to the iconic Winter Gardens. celebrating one of the most iconic musicals of all time.Tickets £34.75

Apr 18 -20: World Dance Council Amateur League European Championships – Taking place over 3 days, the WDC AL European Championships is open to competitors from all over the world. The competitions will feature Latin, Ballroom and American Smooth. Tickets £35.85

Apr 19: Paul Smith – The comedians’ biggest and funniest tour show yet promises to have you rolling around in laughter with every joke. The show ‘Pablo’ features a mix of his trademark audience interaction and hilarious true stories from his everyday life. Tickets £33.65

Apr 21-27: Junior Dance Festival –Having run since 1957, The Blackpool Junior Dance Festival returns with two age groups of children,three branches of dancing, 38 competitions, four Team Matches and 10 Formation Competitions. Tickets for one day £35.85, two day £62.25 and season £155.75

Apr 24 - 26: Twinkletoes – The Barbara Jackson Theatre Arts Centre, proudly presents their bi-annual production at the Winter Gardens. Tickets £20.45

Apr 28-May 3: Only Fools and Horse The Musical – The Trotters are back in the smash hit musical, direct from a record-breaking four-year sold-out run-in London’s West End .It stars comedy legend Paul Whitehouse as Grandad. Tickets from £29.25

A scene from Only Fools and Horses The Musical featuring Del Boy.: Credit: Johan Persson | Johan Persson

Grand Theatre

Apr 1-5: Shirley Valentine – Willy Russell’s iconic one-woman show starring TV favourite Mina Anwar (The Thin Blue Line, The Worst Witch, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie). This acclaimed new production has been cleverly reset in Lancashire at the request of the actress and tells the heartwarming and hilarious tale of downtrodden housewife Shirley who leaves her troubles (and husband) behind to seek adventure on a sun-soaked Greek holiday. Tickets from £15.

Apr 6: Flowers and Friendship Bracelets – This ultimate pop concert celebrates the biggest hits from the hottest artists of the moment. Sing along to all your favourite songs from Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter as the talented performers delight the audience in this incredible concert with a huge pop party to finish the show! Tickets from £23.50.

Apr 8-12: Handbagged – Moira Buffini’s fiercely funny comedy is a fly-on-the-wall look at what might have happened when Queen Elizabeth II and Margaret Thatcher came face-to-face in the privacy of the palace during their weekly meetings. Tickets from £15.

L-R - Helen Reuben and Emma Ernest in Handbagged 2025. Photo Manuel Harlan | Manuel Harlan

Apr 13: Omid Djalili: Namaste – The Persian comedy powerhouse performs his critically acclaimed new show where Omid peacefully bows to his inner anger and unleashes a torrent of comedic vitriol upon the current state of this dangerously messed up planet. All tickets £33.

Apr 16-19: Guys & Dolls – Presented by Blackpool Operatic Players, take a wild ride through Damon Runyon’s mythical New York for a night of dazzling entertainment, heart-pounding excitement and unforgettable tunes. Tickets from £20.

Apr 20: Country Superstars – Meet the icons who shaped country music history with this truly unique show hosted by TV and West End star Sarah Jayne - Europe’s leading tribute to the Queen of Country, Dolly Parton. This sensational show is endorsed by Dolly herself and also features award- winning impersonations of stars including Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash, John Denver and Shania Twain alongside The Country Superstars Band. Tickets from £27.75.

Apr 21-23: National Theatre Connections Festival – Each year, The National Theatre commissions new plays for young people to perform pieces from some of the UK’s most exciting new writers. The Grand is proud to host five local young theatre groups taking part, including our very own Grand Young Company, all tickets £7:

No Regrets by Gary McNair on Monday, April 21 from 6.30pm

Followed by YOU 2.0 by Alys Metcalf. p players access their better selves. As they tackle the levels, the pair form an unlikely friendship.

Normalised by Amanda Verlaque by Tuesday, April 22 from 6.30pm

Followed by The Company of Tress by Jane Bodie

Mia and The Fish by Satinder Chohan - Wednesday 23 April from 6.30pm

Apr 24: The Sensational Sixties Experience – Rock back to the sensational 60s for timeless classics from 60s stars Dozy Beaky Mick & Tich, The Trems (featuring Jeff Brown), Spencer James (lead singer with The Searchers), The Fortunes and Vanity Fare. Tickets £37.50

Apr 25: Seven Drunken Nights The Story of The Dubliners –Have an unforgettable night out steeped in song, story and revelry celebrating Ireland’s favourite musical sons The Dubliners in authentic style. Tickets from £24.

Seven Drunken Nights comes to Blackpool

Apr 26: A Star is Born – This inspiring show from Amanda Rogers School of Dance and Performing Arts follows a young person’s dream of becoming a star, capturing all the excitement, challenges, and triumphs along their journey.. Tickets from £20.50

Apr 28-29: RSC First Encounters - The Tempest – Bring the classics beautifully to life for younger ones with this very accessible RSC’s First Encounters adaptation of William Shakespeare’s play about families, magic and forgiveness. Tickets £12.50.

Chorley

Apr 4: The Scottish Falsetto Socks Present: Post Office Scandal The Musical – For the comedy act’s 13th brand new show, expect an hour of songs, sketches, socks and violence, telling the true story of the Post Office Scandal, and much much more. Tickets £12

Apr 5: Manford’s Comedy Club – A regular event in which Jason and his team select some of the best circuit comedians and send them to Chorley Theatre for a great night of comedy. Tickets £13.50

Apr 6: Rachel Fairburn – The renowned stand up is bringing not only her stand-up comedy out on the road with her new show ‘Side Eye’ but also some brand-new characters along for the ride. Tickets £17.50

Apr 11: Susan Riddell and Katie Norris – The top comedians bring two new hour-long shows, currently works in progress, in one evening. Tickets £12

Apr 12: Simon Evans – Completing the Trilogy begun with Genius 2.0 and The Work of the Devil, in his new show Have We Met?, Simon draws on Joyce, Proust and the career of Philip Schofield to make sense of his own tangled past and possible future. Tickets £17

Four of the comedians coming to Chorley in April, top left clockwise: Rachel Fairburn, Simon Evans, Katie Norris and Susan Riddell. | Show posters

Apr 15: Adventures In Science – Aided by his corvid companion Crowbert and a collection of curious contraptions, Mr West demonstrates the fundamental principles of scientific enquiry and tackles some of the trickiest questions in the history of humanity. Tickets £12

Apr 16: Lauren Pattison – Two-time Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee Lauren Pattison is back with a brand-new show. Tickets £15

Apr 25: Edy Hurst’s Wonderfull Discoverie of Witches in the Countie of Himself –Startiling revalations about relations of comedian Edy Hurst have led him on a wyrd and wonderfull spirit journey of self-discoverie through the relms of the Lancashire Witch Trials and neurodivergence.Tickets £12

Apr 26: The Totally Improvised Musical – an evening of unscripted and unmissable songs and laughter. Every night is opening night as this team of top improvisers compose a brand new musical from your suggestions. Tickets £8

Apr 27-May 2: The Vicar of Dibley – Based on the popular BBC TV sitcom, this play presented by CADOS takes elements of the first 10 episodes and features all the familiar characters that have made it one of the best-loved comedies of all time. Tickets £10

Lancaster Grand Theatre

Apr 1: Labyrinth Live: Unlocking the Secrets of the Labyrinth – To celebrate the 20th anniversary of her global No 1 bestseller, Kate Mosse is set to thrill audiences anew with her unforgettable one-woman show. Tickets £29.50

Apr 2: Lou Sanders – The comedian’s new show ‘No Kissing in the Bingo Hall’ is a show all about being human. Tickets £22.50

Lou Sanders performs in Lancaster in April. | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Apr 3-5: Bouncers & Shakers – Presented by Lancaster Footlights at MOORSPACE Lancaster,dive into the fast-paced world of nightclub doormen and cocktail waitresses in this classic double-bill of one-act comedies. Tickets £12.50

Apr 3: The Shires –The UK’s biggest country music export The Shires bring an intimate acoustic tour to Lancaster called ‘The Two of Us’. Sold out.

Apr 4: Raise the Oof with John Shuttleworth – The Radio 4 favourite is back with more hilarious stories and songs performed on his trusty Yamaha organ. Tickets £25

Apr 5: Sing The Musicals – The first national tour of the greatest musicals of all time performed by a sensational live band and character singers, featuring a giant screen with sing along lyrics. Tickets £24.50

Apr 6: Iain Stirling – The BAFTA-winning comedian is bringing his intuitive razor-sharp humour back on tour with a brand new stand-up show called ‘Relevant’. Tickets £22.50

Apr 7: Billy Billingham – Spend an evening with Billy,Chief Instructor on Channel 4’s SAS: Who Dares Wins, Paratrooper, decorated SAS leader, and a bodyguard to Hollywood superstars, as he shares his incredible story in a show called ‘Always A Little Further’. Tickets £32

Apr 10: Queen Of The Night - A Tribute to Whitney Houston – A celebration of the music and life of one of the greatest singers of all time: Whitney Houston. Tickets £29.50

Apr 11: Country Hits Live – Performed by a cast of multi award-winning musicians and singers, Country Hits Live will celebrate the atmosphere and energy of an evening in the home of country music. Tickets start from £25

Apr 12: Omid Djalili: Namaste – The Persian comedy powerhouse performs his critically acclaimed new show where Omid peacefully bows to his inner anger and unleashes a torrent of comedic vitriol upon the current state of this dangerously messed up planet. Tickets £28.

Celebrated comedian Omid Djalili will perform in Lancaster and Blackpool.

Apr 17: Princess Live – The ultimate hour long princess pop party, featuring your favorite fairytale royalty in this all singing all dancing hour long concert show. Tickets £12

Apr 19: One Night of Billy Joel - The Piano Man – The ultimate celebration concert to one of the most iconic and best-selling artists of all time. Tickets £24

Apr 20: Tom Ball – The Britain’s Got Talent star is embarking on his first major UK tour ‘Spotlight’ following the release of his debut album, Curtain Call. Tickets £26

Apr 23: Down for the Count presents A Century of Swing – Join the UK’s hardest swinging band for “one hellova celebration of vintage music” (TimeOut London) as they celebrate A Century of Swing.Tickets £23

Apr 25: The Carpenters Experience – The UK’s leading Carpenters show, featuring the amazing voice of Maggie Nestor and eight top-class musicians, captures the sights and sounds of the amazing talents of Richard and Karen Carpenter. Tickets £25

Apr 26: Emilio Santoro as Elvis – Performing with his authentic 50’s live band, The Creoles, Emilio celebrates Elvis’ younger years in spectacular style, taking you back in time to when Elvis changed the world and music forever! Tickets £27.50

Apr 27: Tonight Belongs to Us – Sophie’s Academy of Musical Theatre brings you their annual showcase for 2025. Tickets £12

Apr 30: An Evening with Kevin Sinfield – Hear all about the life of one of the most successful players in rugby league history. Tickets £30

East Lancashire

Apr 4: Northside – The rock band bring their new tout ‘Let’s take another trip’ to Darwen Library Theatre. Sold out.

Apr 26: Billy J Kramer – In ‘Do you want to know a secret?’ join Billy J Kramer and host Mike Read as they chat about Billy's career and his association with the Beatles.