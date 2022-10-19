The event will be raising money for four local charities as well as helping spread the awareness of homelessness.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When does the ‘Turf Sleepout’ take place?

(Lft to right) Ben Bottomley from Burnley FC in the Community, Leah Hooper from Pendleside Hospice and (front) Lisa Durkin from Safenet at the launch of the Sleep on The Turf 2022. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Friday, November 18, from 7pm until 6am. Organisers are looking for business leaders and members of the public from across the region to sign up. Turf Sleepout is open to anyone and everyone over the age of 16.

How much does it cost?

You can register your place now for £15. A suggested sponsorship target of £150 – £250 is encouraged.

What do I need to bring?

Suggested items to bring with you include, sleeping bag and pillow, cardboard, warm clothes (extra warm socks, scarf, gloves, waterproofs), torch and any medication you may need. In the interest of health and safety, organisers ask that participants do not bring alcohol, fires, speakers, stoves and tents.

Which charities are benefiting?

Burnley Football Club's official charity, Burnley FC in the Community, homeless charity Emmaus Burnley, Pendleside Hospice and Safenet Domestic Abuse Service.

How much did the last ‘Turf Sleepout’ raise?

The last event, which was held in 2019, raised more than £28,000 for the participating charities. The aim this year is to raise a minimum of £50,000

Will there be food?

Tea, coffee and refreshments will be available to all participants along with early evening food.

How do I register?

