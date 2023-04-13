I was 10, it was a scorching hot summer’s day and I was visiting London with relatives. We were staying in Guildford and took the train to the capital for my first ever visit to the ‘big smoke.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My constant nagging of ‘When will I see Big Ben?’ was brushed aside until the moment we turned a corner and there he was in all his glory!

Burnley Express reporter Sue Plunkett (second from left) with fellow travellers Julie Redfern (left) and David and Carol Stinton during their trip to London organised by MP Antony Higginbotham to visit the Houses of Parliament and other famous landmarks

For once I was lost for words at the iconic sight and the excitement of that moment has stayed with me.

Decades later the awesome sight of Big Ben still had the ‘wow’ factor when I returned to London recently to visit the Houses of Parliament on a trip organised and hosted by Burnley’s MP Antony Higginbotham. It’s been given a face-lift in time for the King’s Coronation next month and has a remarkable gold sheen to it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament – also known as the Palace of Westminster – are among London's, and let’s face it, the world’s most famous landmarks. The city’s oldest royal palace and a World Heritage site during its lifetime, it's been a royal residence, a law court and even a penitentiary for MPs.

Keen for as many residents as possible to see and experience the Houses of Parliament, Antony hosted his first coach trip in December. For £40, to cover the return cost of the coach, the day includes free time in Westminster to explore Whitehall, Westminster Abbey, Buckingham Palace, or observe a sitting of the House of Commons and also the House of Lords.

A shot of the people from Burnley, taken on the Great Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, who went on MP Antony Higginbotham's recent trip to London to visit the Houses of Parliament

Myself and several other passengers opted for a tour of Westminster Abbey where King Charles’ coronation will be held. The site for all royal coronations and burials, the abbey has been the venue for 17 royal weddings including the 2011 marriage of Prince William to Kate Middleton. Steeped in history, the £27 entry fee includes a guided audio tour that gives you the entire history of the abbey, chapter and verse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a brief stop at the Supreme Court, which is open to the public free of charge, I have to say the tour of the Houses of Parliament was an exhilarating experience. Taking in Westminster Hall, St Stephen’s Hall, Central Lobby, the members’ lobby and the House of Lords’ chamber, the sheer magnificence of the place is breathtaking.

Along with several other people I met on the coach, this is a place I have always wanted to visit and it lived up to my expectations. The heritage and history is at times almost overwhelming.

My favourite part has to be the House of Commons, such a familiar sight to us all in recent years since parliament was televised. But to actually stand in that chamber is quite something else.

A shot of Westminster Abbey where the King's coronation will be held next month

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It looks exactly as it does on the small screen. As you imagine the many famous Prime Ministers and MPs who had done verbal battle in that chamber all I could hear in my head was the voice of former PM Margaret Thatcher declaring, “The lady’s not for turning’ which were the final words of a speech she made in 1980 when, as a result of her policies, the British economy was in recession and unemployment rose from 1.5 M to 2M. But despite calls for her to change policy she refused.

The tour, which is all free, includes a ‘Q and A’ session with Antony in one of the committee rooms overlooking the Thames.

It’s a long day, setting off from Burnley at around 7-30am and not arriving back until nearly midnight. But what an epic day it was and I would definitely recommend going if you get the chance.

Antony also runs tours for residents visiting London by themselves and anyone who is visiting London can email him to arrange one by going to [email protected] Or https://www.antonyhig.co.uk/antonys-westminster-coach-trips.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad