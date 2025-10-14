Whalley's Alta to host special Judge Jules night celebrating the life of much-loved friend
On Friday, the venue will welcome legendary DJ Judge Jules for ‘Almighty – Zac’s Big Birthday Bash’, with all proceeds going to the Aortic Dissection Charitable Trust. The date would have marked Zac’s 43rd birthday.
For Alta owners Jonny and Becky Crompton, the night carries huge personal significance.
“Zac was a great friend of ours,” Becky said. “We were partying with him at Butlins just a couple of months before he died. It was such a shock. This night is about celebrating him in the way he would have wanted.”
The couple explained that the idea grew from Zac’s wake, which was held at Alta. “We wanted to celebrate him but it didn’t feel right at a wake,” Jonny said. “Zac loved a party, so we decided to do something on his birthday, with his favourite DJ, Judge Jules. It feels like the perfect way to honour him.”
Joining Jules on the decks will be Cream legend Paul Bleasdale, Matty Robbo, Fusion Brothers, and Ciaran Heaney b2b Jordan Szabo, ensuring a stacked line-up of house, trance and club classics.
Zac’s wife Kyle has organised a group of family and friends to attend wearing white, making them easy to spot in the crowd. “It’ll be emotional, but also uplifting,” Becky said. “Zac would have loved it; music, dancing and togetherness.”
The event runs from 10pm. Tickets are available via Alta’s website.