Alta in Whalley hosts a special event this weekend celebrating the life of Zac Carroll, a much-loved friend who died in May at the age of 42.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Friday, the venue will welcome legendary DJ Judge Jules for ‘Almighty – Zac’s Big Birthday Bash’, with all proceeds going to the Aortic Dissection Charitable Trust. The date would have marked Zac’s 43rd birthday.

For Alta owners Jonny and Becky Crompton, the night carries huge personal significance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zac and his wife Carley

“Zac was a great friend of ours,” Becky said. “We were partying with him at Butlins just a couple of months before he died. It was such a shock. This night is about celebrating him in the way he would have wanted.”

The couple explained that the idea grew from Zac’s wake, which was held at Alta. “We wanted to celebrate him but it didn’t feel right at a wake,” Jonny said. “Zac loved a party, so we decided to do something on his birthday, with his favourite DJ, Judge Jules. It feels like the perfect way to honour him.”

Joining Jules on the decks will be Cream legend Paul Bleasdale, Matty Robbo, Fusion Brothers, and Ciaran Heaney b2b Jordan Szabo, ensuring a stacked line-up of house, trance and club classics.

Zac’s wife Kyle has organised a group of family and friends to attend wearing white, making them easy to spot in the crowd. “It’ll be emotional, but also uplifting,” Becky said. “Zac would have loved it; music, dancing and togetherness.”

The event runs from 10pm. Tickets are available via Alta’s website.