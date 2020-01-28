Whalley pupils feed the homeless

Pupils fill the shopping trolley to feed the homeless
Big-hearted Year 2 youngsters from Oakhill School in Whalley have been handing out packed lunches and essential toiletries to homeless people.

They began with a trip to Tesco supermarket in order to buy all that was needed to make the packed lunches for the under-privileged. Thanks to the very kind donations, they were also able to make up toiletry bags which were very well received.

Armed with bags full of essentials to help the needy

A couple of days later, they went to Blackburn town centre to distribute the bags to those in need and people were so grateful.

A school spokesman said: "They made such a difference to those less fortunate than us. The children were, as always, a credit to themselves, school and their parents and it was a pleasure to witness their kindness in action. Their thoughts and actions throughout the whole process is a message to us all 'showing love can make such a difference to someone'. They have made Mrs Wilson and the rest of the staff immensely proud."