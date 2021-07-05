Whalley in full bloom as it prepares for 10-year flower celebration
Volunteers in the picturesque village of Whalley are working hard to ensure a colourful entry at a popular horticultural contest.
Following their remarkable success in 2018 when Whalley in Bloom won gold both in the RHS regional North West in Bloom and national Britain in Bloom categories, villagers took a well-deserved rest from the competition in 2019. Unfortunately, they were not aware that Covid-19 would stop all RHS competitions last year too!
This means that Whalley has not been maintained at competition standard for two years, so volunteers have had a great deal of work to do to return their beautiful village to former floral glory.
A Whalley in Bloom spokesman said: "Against all odds, we have decided to enter the competition again this year because we are celebrating 10 blooming years of entering RHS ‘In Bloom’ and we are determined to make a colourful impact. We are keen to showcase our beautiful village to visitors as well as making it a place where we are proud to live and work. Judging takes place on July 23rd so we have a lot to do!"