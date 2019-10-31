Well-known former Burnley man dies in Cornwall

A well-known former Burnley man has died at his home in Cornwall, aged 73.

Originally from Waterfoot, James Henry Bogle, known as Jim, had lived in Newquay for several years after moving there from Burnley.

He worked for most of his life as a sales representative and manager for oil companies, travelling extensively around East Lancashire and beyond for his work. Much of his early career was spent with Spur Petroleum, of Bury.

He was a keen angler and a fan of Burnley Football Club.

Mr Bogle died after a long illness and is survived by his wife and family.