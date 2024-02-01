News you can trust since 1877
Wedding venues in Lancashire: Here are 12 of the best according to Google reviews

The average cost of a wedding is more than £20,000.

By Catherine Musgrove, Jon Peake
Published 29th Apr 2022, 14:51 GMT
Updated 1st Feb 2024, 11:11 GMT

Your wedding day is one of the biggest celebrations - and expenses - of your life, so choosing the perfect venue is of paramount importance. New research out by Hitched shows that the average cost of a wedding has increased to £20,700 amid cost of living crisis, and more than half of newly-married couples say they overspent on their wedding budget.

Almost three quarters of couples say they were gifted money from family to help pay for their wedding, and couples were also saving for additional financial goals while paying for weddings, with two thirds saving for honeymoons, and more than a quarter also saving for a house.

Lancashire is blessed with an array of top wedding venues to suit all tastes and budgets. We’ve picked 12 of the best in the county with a Google rating of at least 4.3 out of 5 and with at least three dozen reviews from wedding parties and guests.

Here they are ...

Lancashire has some of the finest wedding venues in the country

Rating: 4.8 out of 5 from 205 Google Reviews

2. Browsholme Hall and Tithe Barn, Clitheroe

Rating: 4.8 out of 5 from 61 Google Reviews

3. Hobbit Hill, Clitheroe

Rating: 4.8 out of 5 from 212 Google reviews

4. The Lawrence, Burnley

