We look back at 59 cracking old photos from Beat-Herder Festival 2024

By Laura Longworth
Published 16th Jul 2025, 17:02 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2025, 17:13 BST
As revellers gear up for Beat-Herder this weekend, we take a look back at last year’s merry-making.

Here are 59 cracking old photos from Beat-Herder Festival 2024:

Revellers enjoying Saturday at the Beat-Herder Festival 2024. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Revellers enjoying Saturday at the Beat-Herder Festival 2024. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Revellers enjoying Saturday at the Beat-Herder Festival 2024. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Revellers enjoying Saturday at the Beat-Herder Festival 2024. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

