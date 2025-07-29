WATCH: First look at new film Reputation starring Black Mirror's James Nelson-Joyce with scenes shot in Burnley
Burnley Miners Social Club in Plumbe Street opened its doors to director Martin Law as the film set for his gritty British independent crime drama, Reputation.
It stars Nelson-Joyce (A Thousand Blows) as a working-class drug dealer who begins to question his life choices when an old friend is released from prison.
The film, which is set in a fictional Lancashire town named Dennings, was inspired by Shane Meadow’s Dead Man’s Shoes and Nicolas Winding Refn’s Pusher trilogy. Starring alongside Nelson-Joyce is Kyle Rowe (The Devil’s Hour, Those About to Die) and Olivia Frances Brown (The Gathering, Archie).
Two years after the tragic shooting of a child, the town of Dennings is still reeling from the devastating event. Now, the streets are plagued with new drug “clown”, and with more and more residents getting hooked, local dealer Wes (Nelson-Joyce) is cashing in on their addiction.
Since his pal Tommy (Rowe) was carted off to the slammer, Wes has been left in charge of his drug empire, but now Tommy is out of prison and back with bigger aspirations than ever, hoping to scale up and scale out.
Despite countless warnings from his father (Kru Lundy – Sober, The Capture) and fiancé (Frances Brown) to stay away, Wes is drawn into Tommy’s schemes. Can Wes get back on the straight and narrow or is Tommy’s grip on him too strong?
Reputation is on digital now from Miracle Media. Here’s a first look at the film’s trailer:
