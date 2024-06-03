Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It may be considered a ‘dying’ tradition, but a wartime themed tea dance raised the fabulous sum of £800 for a long established Burnley charity.

Held at St Philip’s Church in Padiham, the tea dance was hosted by the Padiham Dance Group which is run weekly by Barbara Wright Hurst and Francis Barton.

Guests took to the floor for a series of sequence dances and the afternoon tea included hot food, scones and sweet treats. There was also a raffle with £200 worth of prizes. The money was raised for the Burnley branch of the St Vincent de Paul Society, now known as SVP. It will be used to help support the vulnerable and disadvantaged across the borough in a range of different ways. The VIP guest was the president of SVP Elaine Heyworth along with representatives of the Burnley branch of the charity.

Barbara Wright Hurst and Francis Barton (front) at the tea dance they hosted with the Padiham Dance Group to raise funds for the Burnley branch of the St Vincent de Paul Society (SVP)

Former professional dancer Barbara, who is 85, has been running the dance group with Francis for the past six years and they are keen to encourage more people to come along. Barbara said: “We have people who come from all over the area and they love it. Dancing is the perfect way to keep fit and active and really enjoy life.

“Anyone who comes here is assured of a really warm welcome, even if you don’t want to join in with the dances, come along for the company and to make new friends.”